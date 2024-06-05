Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $194-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.98 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.40-0.41 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.90.

Sprinklr stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 2,348,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,037. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

