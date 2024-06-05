Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Trading Down 4.2%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 37,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 26,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

