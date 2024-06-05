Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 227,465 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £79,612.75 ($102,002.24).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total value of £12,904.32 ($16,533.40).

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total value of £11,774.10 ($15,085.33).

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £30,463.80 ($39,031.13).

Staffline Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LON STAF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 35.40 ($0.45). 27,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,028. The stock has a market cap of £50.93 million, a P/E ratio of -711.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 36.72 ($0.47). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.32.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

