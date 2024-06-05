Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Star Bulk Carriers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 215.5% per year over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.04. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

