STAR Financial Bank Acquires Shares of 3,073 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,073 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $917,187,000 after buying an additional 1,057,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,377,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $537.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,631,147 shares of company stock valued at $557,995,354 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

