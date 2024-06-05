STAR Financial Bank Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

