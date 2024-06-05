STAR Financial Bank Buys 374 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,323. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The company has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

