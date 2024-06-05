STAR Financial Bank Has $737,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 18,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Paychex by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 360,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Down 0.3 %

PAYX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.15. 161,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.82. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

