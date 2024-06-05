STAR Financial Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 223,500.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 69.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 63,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,630. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

