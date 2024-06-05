STAR Financial Bank Purchases 1,285 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. 1,467,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

