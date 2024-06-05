STAR Financial Bank Sells 490 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

STAR Financial Bank decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,103. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

