STAR Financial Bank Sells 996 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $204.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,589,492. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

