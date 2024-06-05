Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE SPLP opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $815.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,209.99.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
