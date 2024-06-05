Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 157 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.15. 2,979,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,454. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $509.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

