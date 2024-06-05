Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,603 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last 90 days. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,810,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

