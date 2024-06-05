Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 160 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in KLA by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,189,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $750.56. The stock had a trading volume of 465,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,491. The firm has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $791.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $711.65 and a 200 day moving average of $648.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

