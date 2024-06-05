Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $28.09 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,241 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

KRNT traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 181,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,736. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $664.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th.

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

