Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $41.36 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,595 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $41,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in AZEK by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in AZEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

AZEK Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. 1,812,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,829. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,444 shares in the company, valued at $52,330,345.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,431 shares of company stock worth $5,897,012. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

