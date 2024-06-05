Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.00. 3,178,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.25 and its 200 day moving average is $237.22.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.