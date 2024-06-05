Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $31,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.51. 724,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.10 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

