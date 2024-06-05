StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 71,050 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $189,703.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,600,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,244.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 24,011 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,505.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 161,140 shares of company stock worth $442,854 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

