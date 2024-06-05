StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

