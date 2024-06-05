StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.74 on Monday. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.