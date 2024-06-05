StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.74 on Monday. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 3,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

