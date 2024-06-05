StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Antimony stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.10% of United States Antimony at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

