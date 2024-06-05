StockNews.com Upgrades Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) to “Hold”

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 233.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 178,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 125,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $17,014,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.