Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 428,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 418,306 shares.The stock last traded at $8.91 and had previously closed at $8.70.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Stratasys by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 177,350 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 127,330 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

