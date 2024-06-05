Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Cut by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Stryker stock opened at $342.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

