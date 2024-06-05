Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on July 15th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 173.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
Sun Communities Stock Performance
Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.75. 39,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
