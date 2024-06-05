Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on July 15th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 173.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.75. 39,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

