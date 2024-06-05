Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $177.07. 15,039,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,679,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,708,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $11,600,970,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,355,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

