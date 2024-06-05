Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax Sells 300 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SMCI traded up $30.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $802.52. 6,282,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,842,964. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $870.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.08 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

