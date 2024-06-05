Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $807.80 and last traded at $804.50. Approximately 2,394,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,801,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $771.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $870.84 and its 200 day moving average is $677.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

