Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.05. 17,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 53,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

SYZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

The company has a market cap of C$217.90 million, a P/E ratio of 465.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Sylogist’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Tracy Edkins purchased 3,222 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

