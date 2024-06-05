Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 168,856 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Synopsys worth $116,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 33,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $26.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $557.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

