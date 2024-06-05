Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.