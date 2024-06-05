TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $17.16 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

