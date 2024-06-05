Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Buys $20,496.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $20,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,555,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,386,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 6,122 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 12,857 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,284.70.

On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,580 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.

Team Price Performance

NYSE:TISI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Team

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.