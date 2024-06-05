Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,048,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 718,115 shares.The stock last traded at $4.73 and had previously closed at $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Telefónica

Telefónica Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 64,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 79,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.