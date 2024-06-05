Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TEM opened at GBX 155.40 ($1.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 36.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.40 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.40 ($2.14).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

