Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2,985.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $25,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.06. 475,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.48. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

