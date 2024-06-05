Tezos Market Cap Tops $937.77 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $937.77 million and $23.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,004,894,547 coins and its circulating supply is 984,330,137 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

