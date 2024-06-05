Tezos Reaches Market Cap of $930.55 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Tezos has a total market cap of $930.55 million and approximately $25.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000914 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,004,894,547 coins and its circulating supply is 984,330,137 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

