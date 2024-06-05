The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.02

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 646543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BRP. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,483.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

