The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 215.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 134.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,837. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

