The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,571,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 428,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 356,560 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

DSGX traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.34. The stock had a trading volume of 160,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,028. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

