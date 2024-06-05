The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,041. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

