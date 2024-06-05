The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,290 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $280,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 427,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after buying an additional 298,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after buying an additional 255,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 222,560 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.82. The stock had a trading volume of 175,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.