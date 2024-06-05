The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lessened by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,948 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 560,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.44. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

