The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,471,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,061 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.19% of Procter & Gamble worth $655,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

