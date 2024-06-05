Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $639.61 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $639.61 million and $7.45 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00051100 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000973 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,571,241,433 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.