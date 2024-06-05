Topps Tiles Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Topps Tiles Price Performance
Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 44.10 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £86.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,225.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.08. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.80 ($0.74).
About Topps Tiles
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Topps Tiles
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Faraday Future: When Meme Stock Hype Meets Reality
Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.